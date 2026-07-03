What to know about funeral and burial of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The mourning period will see Khamenei's body carried through cities in both Iran and neighbouring Iraq. Iran's theocracy likely will encourage the public, government employees and paramilitary forces to fill the streets in his honour.

Khamenei, who led Iran for nearly four decades, was killed on February 28 when the US and Israel jointly launched the war. The funeral was delayed as the war raged.

The funeral will serve as a test for Iran's battered theocracy and its ability to summon a mass show of support, particularly as the funeral comes six months after security forces' crackdown on nationwide protests against Khamenei's rule.

A large turnout also could raise the risk of deadly stampedes. One marred the funeral of Iran's first supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

An uneasy ceasefire period, capped by an interim deal with the United States, likely gave authorities the confidence to hold the ceremony and have top officials appear. Israel throughout the war killed senior leaders, in at least one case using public appearances to track them.

But it remains unclear whether Khamenei's son, Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, will make his first public appearance during the ceremonies. The younger Khamenei, believed to have been wounded in the attack that killed his father, remains in hiding.