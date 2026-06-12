What to know about EU's new rules on migration, asylum as they come into effect

Sharing the burden between member nations

Among the most contentious issues that has divided EU countries was sharing responsibility for asylum seekers, especially in times of crisis.

Because migrants must apply for asylum in the first EU country they enter, front line countries along the Mediterranean like Greece and Italy have long complained they bear the weight of irregular arrivals.

Citing their inability to cope under pressure, these countries allowed passage of many migrants to northern and western Europe without permission. This shifted some of the burden onto northern countries like Germany and Sweden that saw asylum applications soar to record levels, bringing their migration systems to the brink of collapse.

The new pact includes a solidarity mechanism to ensure border countries aren't left on their own. Other EU members will either take in a share of asylum seekers or offer financial support to compensate. Countries can also offset their share if they receive migrants through secondary movements, meaning when a migrant arrives in one country and moves on to another.

But not all member states were happy with this solution. Poland for example suspended the right to asylum since early 2025 citing the weaponisation of migration on its border with Belarus. Originally a temporary measure, it has been extending the suspension since.

Hungary's new prime minister Peter Magyar is continuing many of the hardline immigration policies of his predecessor, Viktor Orban, including a refusal to take in migrants. But Magyar has said he would realign Hungary's asylum procedures to avoid being fined 1 million euros daily for Orban's policy that broke the bloc's asylum rules.