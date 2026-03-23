What to know about electric cars when fuel prices are surging

It’s anyone’s guess how long war with Iran will last and how high oil prices will climb. But the argument for electric vehicles has clearly become stronger.

Whether electric vehicles are a good option for any individual or family depends on many factors, including where you live, whether you have access to a charger and how much you drive.

In the United States, prices for new electric vehicles have fallen but still average $6,500 more than vehicles that run on fossil fuels, according to Cox Automotive. From a purely financial point of view, an electric vehicle makes sense for people who will save that much on fuel and maintenance during the time they own it.

But there is more to the decision than dollars and cents. Some benefits of electric vehicles are hard to put a price on, like the peace of mind that comes from not being at the mercy of geopolitics.

There are tentative signs that “people want to be taken off the gas-price roller coaster,” said Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds. The share of people researching electric vehicles on Edmunds’ online car shopping site rose to 24% at the beginning of March from 21% in early February.

Here are some things to consider if you’re thinking about electric vehicles.