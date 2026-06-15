What to know about a possible deal to end the Iran war

There are plans for a signing of the deal on Friday in Switzerland. However, previous announcements fell through, and what the deal contained remained in dispute Monday.

Iran exchanged fire with the US and Israel last week, threatening to push the region back into a full-scale war. The war launched by the US and Israel on Feb. 28 has rattled the region and virtually shut down oil and natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 7.

Here's what to know: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday the terms of dealing with Iran's nuclear program would be finalized in the 60 days after the initial agreement is signed and that the parties could decide to extend that period.