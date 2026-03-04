What is the Strait of Hormuz, and why does its closure matter so much to the global economy?

Today’s conflict in Iran may have more parallels with the second oil crisis. In 1979, the Iranian Revolution led to a drop in global oil production of about seven per cent.

Although this drop was small, the price of crude oil doubled into the early months of 1980, which led to fuel shortages and economic downturns in many countries, including Canada. Today, however, Iran plays a smaller role in the global oil market, producing about four per cent of total annual output.

According to the US Energy Information Agency, the largest energy producers are the US (22 per cent), Saudi Arabia (11 per cent) and Russia (11 per cent), followed by Canada (six per cent) and China (five per cent).

Iran’s ability to influence the global market has been reduced while the US role has dramatically increased. The market is therefore less likely to respond with major price increases in the face of the current conflict.

The wildcard in the current situation is the Strait of Hormuz. The largest port for Saudi exports of oil is Ras Tanura on the Persian Gulf, where the local refinery was recently hit in a drone attack.

A total closure of the strait would mean potential loss of at least five million barrels per day in shipments from Ras Tanura, which are unlikely to be taken up quickly by the port at Yanbu on the Red Sea, especially with refining capacity now impacted by the conflict.