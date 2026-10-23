What Is PHP? Why Are Government and Business Websites Going Offline?

OpenAI, whose artificial intelligence models were used to find the bugs, said in a blog post that it was “one of the most impactful security issues in recent memory,” given PHP’s widespread use.

While many websites were taken down as a protective measure, as of Thursday afternoon, there had not been any confirmed successful attacks using the PHP flaws, according to an analysis by Dataminr, a risk-intelligence cybersecurity company.

“Observed activity since vulnerability disclosure remains limited to scanning, fingerprinting and use of non-working exploits, with no known compromises,” Dataminr said, though it added it was “only a matter of time” before successful intrusions would occur.