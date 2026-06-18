What do Iran and the US stand to gain from their deal? Here's what to know

Iran will be able to sell oil freely

The deal immediately waives, but doesn't eliminate, sanctions that Trump imposed on Iran's oil exports, allowing it once again sell its crude on the world market and restoring a revenue stream worth billions.

Last year, Iran earned an estimated $45 billion from oil sales. But it had only one major buyer, China, and had to ship its crude through a shadow fleet of tankers to elude sanctions, eating into its profits. Under the blockade since April, its exports have nearly ground to a halt.

With the waiver, Iran will likely be able to find more customers and sell its oil for higher prices.

Iran got promises for the future

The draft agreement calls for Iran's highly enriched uranium to be “downblended” — or diluted — under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, without elaborating. Negotiations on any other restrictions on Tehran's nuclear program lie ahead.

Trump withdrew from a previous nuclear deal with world powers, criticizing it for giving a huge windfall to Iran. But the interim deal outlines even more lucrative incentives if Iran reaches a new nuclear agreement.

One is the eventual lifting of all international sanctions, which would seem to go further than the 2015 accord. That agreement lifted sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program but kept others in place over what the U.S. alleged were Tehran's support for terrorism and rights abuses.

The interim pact also promises a $300 billion fund for postwar reconstruction. It's not clear where that money will come from — but Trump said the U.S. would not contribute.

To give a sense of the extraordinary scale of the fund, the World Bank estimates that Syria, after 13 years of civil war, needs $215 billion for reconstruction; the Gaza Strip, largely flattened in two years of war between Israel and Hamas, needs $53 billion.

The deal also promises to unfreeze billions of dollars worth of Iranian assets held abroad under a procedure the two sides will work out, according to the text provided by U.S. officials.

Iran's missiles and support for proxies don't seem to be on the table

The Trump administration said its war aims were to “obliterate” Iran's missile arsenal, “sever its support” for armed proxies in the region, “annihilate its navy,” and ensure it never acquires a nuclear weapon.

The seven weeks of US-Israeli bombardment are believed to have heavily damaged Iran's missile arsenal and production facilities as well as other parts of its military. How heavily isn't known, though, and Iran continued to fire on Israel as recently as last week. Meanwhile, Iran's ties with its militant proxies — Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and Shiite militias in Iraq — appear as strong as ever.

Neither the missile arsenal nor Iran's support for its allies appears to be on the table in the upcoming negotiations.