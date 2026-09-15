What closure of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline could mean for oil flows

Here's what we know:

What is the East-West pipeline?

Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline stretches some 1,200 kilometres across the desert nation, carrying oil from a processing facility near the Persian Gulf westward to the Red Sea. There, crude is typically loaded onto tankers that head north towards Europe via the Suez Canal or south through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, on the way to Asia.

The pipeline was built in the 1980s amid fears that Tehran would disrupt shipping through Hormuz during the Iran-Iraq war. And for the first six months of the current war, it was crucial to keeping at least some oil flowing out of the Middle East while most tanker traffic in Hormuz remained at a standstill.

Rystad Energy said Monday that an average 2.6 million to 4 million barrels of oil a day moved through the pipeline and out of the Red Sea port of Yanbu since late August -- a volume it said is now at risk of "disappearing from the market."

Four million barrels per day is about 4 per cent of the global oil supply, according to the International Energy Agency. Saudi Arabia produced nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day in September 2025, but was down to 6 million barrels per day in August, the IEA said.

Janiv Shah, vice president of oil markets for Rystad Energy, noted the recent jump in Brent prices proves the market is already responding to "a significant loss of supply." Saudi inventories could sustain exports in the coming days, but that could "change quickly," Shah added.