West Asia crisis: 1 Indian missing following attack on Panama-flagged tanker

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 13 other Indian crew members of the vessel, MT El Gaia, were rescued.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued so far," it said.

"Search and rescue operations for the missing Indian national are continuing. Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation," the MEA said in a statement.

The Indian side thanked Omani authorities for their support in rescuing the Indian seafarers.