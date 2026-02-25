'We're winning so much': Trump seeks to calm economic jitters ahead of midterms

Democrats also stood for Trump vowing to crack down on insider trading by lawmakers, prompting Trump to offer, “I'm very impressed.” Not everybody applauded, though. Rep. Mark Takano, a California Democrat, yelled, “How about you first!” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, called out, “You're the most corrupt president!”

When some heckling continued, Trump proclaimed, “You should be ashamed of yourselves." Later, he pointed at Democrats and proclaimed, “These people are crazy," adding, “Democrats are destroying our country.”

Democratic Rep. Al Green was escorted from the chamber after he unfurled a sign of protest that read “Black People Aren't Apes!” The sign appeared to be a reference to a racist video the president posted that depicted former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as primates in a jungle. Green was also removed during Trump's address last year.

Before he began speaking, Senate Democrats blocked a bill to restore funding to the Department of Homeland Security, pressing for new limits on immigration enforcement that Republicans have opposed.

In response, Trump invited lawmakers from both parties to “protect American citizens, not illegal aliens” and championed proposals to limit mail-in ballots and tighten voter identification rules. He then devoted large swaths of his speech to warning about the dangers of immigrants and bestowed the Purple Heart on Andrew Wolfe, a National Guard member who was shot while deployed on the streets of the nation's capital and made his first public appearance since then during the speech.