Welcome tighter H-1B scrutiny, but not at the cost of American innovation: FIIDS

“The answer is not to pit American workers against high-skilled immigrants. The answer is a transparent, enforceable, merit-based system: rigorous anti-fraud enforcement; meaningful consequences for bad actors; strong wage and recruitment safeguards; substantial investment in domestic education, training, and reskilling; and a lawful, predictable avenue for employers to hire global talent when a documented specialized need remains,” Kand said.

He said FIIDS urged an evidence-based and administrable implementation focused on demonstrable misconduct rather than broad assumptions based solely on a company’s total head count or visa usage.

Trump has extended by a year the requirement for a USD 100,000 payment for certain H-1B visa petitions, the White House said.

In a presidential proclamation issued on Friday, Trump said the 2025 measure imposing the USD 100,000 payment had led to a 92 per cent decrease in H-1B registrations by large IT outsourcing firms.

Indians remain the largest group of beneficiaries of the US H-1B visa programme.

Trump issued a separate order to tighten scrutiny of H-1B visa applications by directing US agencies to consider recent or planned layoffs of similarly situated American workers when reviewing applications.

The White House said the measure aims to improve programme integrity and prevent employers from using the H-1B programme to undercut or displace US workers.