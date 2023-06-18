‘Welcome Modi’ messages fill major places in US

NEW YORK: From Times Square and Niagara Falls to Princeton University and Hawaii, members of the Indian-American community are sending welcome messages from iconic US locations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his upcoming State Visit, expressing pride over his “inspiring” leadership.

Members of the diaspora and young Indian students are taking to social media such as Twitter to post their video messages welcoming PM Modi, who will arrive in New York on June 20 and will lead the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21.





The Indian leader will then travel to Washington DC where he will be welcomed by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 22 for the State Visit, which will include an address to the joint session of the US Congress and the historic State Dinner.

“Long live India-US friendship!”, “We would like to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi for this historic State Visit”, “Hello and welcome, Prime Minister of India @narendramodi to this beautiful city”, “India-US ties are a force for global good” and “Indian-American community is deeply proud of PM Modi’s inspiring leadership,” some of the messages said.

The Consulate General of India in New York is tweeting the special video messages that members of the diaspora are sending from the iconic American landmarks.





Frenzy over Yoga Day at UNHQ led by PM

UNITED NATIONS: UN officials, agencies and member states said they are looking forward to participating in the historic 9th Int’l Yoga Day commemoration here next week that will be led by PM Modi. The PM will lead the Yoga session at the UN HQ on the 9th Int’l Day of Yoga on June 21. UN officials and member states took to Twitter expressing keenness to participate with the Indian leader. “Looking forward to participating @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi,” tweeted UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the highest-ranking woman at the world organisation.