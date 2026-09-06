Wedding party fire in Congo's capital Kinshasa leaves at least 22 dead

The fire started Friday night and continued into early Saturday in a building in Lingwala in northern Kinshasa. The building's narrow hallways were constricted by people trying to escape the fire.

Several people — some alive and some dead — were laid by the roadside as attendees tried to help those who were still alive.

The mayor of Lingwala, Norbert Mushinga, told the Congolese Press Agency that the provisional death toll was 22. He said the toll could rise further.