We need to recognise we have problem with Security Council: UN SG Guterres

Even from Asia, that “obviously is a continent with an enormous weight in global population and global wealth”, there is just one permanent member - China.

“And so, the Council has a problem of legitimacy and a problem of efficiency because of the vetoes. And what we have witnessed is that time and time again, when we have situations of conflict and when it's necessary to stop the conflict, there is a veto that emerges, and that does not allow the Security Council to act. That, unfortunately, is something that we are witnessing time and time again, and I am not hoping that in the short term, things will change,” he said.