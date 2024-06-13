"We look forward to important decisions today": Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on G7 Summit

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday emphasised that the G7 Summit which began today, will be dedicated to Ukraine, their defence, and economic resilience, stressing that Ukraine is looking forward to important decisions.

Underscoring that he will be attending the G7 Summit today, Ukrainian President said that he will also held a number of bilateral meetings.

"Today is the G7 Summit in Italy, a meeting of our closest partners. Much of it will be dedicated to Ukraine, our defence, and economic resilience. And we look forward to important decisions today," President Zelenksyy said in a post on X.

"For us, the main issues are developing a fighter jet coalition, expediting pilot training, and accelerating aircraft delivery. Development of the Ukrainian air defence system based on the most powerful Western systems, as well as an increase in long-range capability. Approval of the format for using Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, particularly in the development of our defence industry, and joint weapon production," he added.

The Ukrainian President said that he will also hold meetings with other world leaders and the IMF Managing Director.

"Today, I will attend the G7 meeting and hold a number of bilateral meetings. I will meet with the Summit's host, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as Canadian and UK Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau and Rishi Sunak, European Council President Charles Michel, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva," Zelenksyy said.

Moreover, he stressed that the bilateral security agreements will also be signed during meetings with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as it should be for leaders who support Ukraine," the Ukrainian President added.

Zelenskyy further noted that a year ago, the G7 adopted a Declaration of support for Ukraine at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

The Ukrainian president said that today, they will be signing the final two security agreements with G7 members.

"Today, as part of this Declaration, we are signing the final two security agreements with G7 members. The entire Ukrainian people, including our warriors, see that the G7 will always support Ukraine," he said, adding, "I am grateful to our partners for their belief in us and our victory."

Earlier today, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received global leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among others, for the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7), scheduled for June 13 and 14.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be heading to Italy today to attend the Summit of the Group of Seven (G7), marking his first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

The Summit is scheduled to be held between June 13 and 14 in the Apulia region where India has been invited as an Outreach Country to the Summit, which will see participation from the seven member countries, US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union.

On January 1, Italy assumed the G7 Presidency for the seventh time. Notably, the G7 nations are the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK.