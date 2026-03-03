We attacked because Iran's nuclear programme would have been 'immune within months': Netanyahu

Netanyahu told Fox News early Tuesday that an attack against Iran was urgently needed because Tehran was building new underground sites to shield its missile and nuclear programmes from attacks.

"The reason that we had to act now is that after we hit their nuclear sites and their ballistic missile programme (in the 12-day war last year in June)... they started building new sites...underground bunkers that would make their ballistic missile programme and their atomic bomb programme immune within months," the Israeli Premier told the TV channel.

“If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future,” he stressed.

This is contrary to the claims made last year by Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.