Water levels in three major rivers of Nepal cross danger mark; residents asked to remain alert

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology's Flood Forecasting Division, the Sun Koshi River in Sindhuli district, the Budhi Gandaki River in Gorkha and the Mahakali River in Dadeldhura were above alert levels as of 6 AM on September 2.

The division on Tuesday said that the Marsyangdi River in Lamjung district has crossed the danger mark at the Bhukundebesi water level monitoring centre at 11:15 PM.

According to the latest details released by the division, the water level in the Marsyangdi River is still on the rise. With the increase in water flow in the river, the risk of flooding is high.