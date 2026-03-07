WATCH | Iranian drone strikes Dubai airport runway, flights briefly halted

CHENNAI: An Iranian drone struck a runway area at Dubai International Airport on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.
Video footage circulating online showed the moment the drone hits the ground at the airport, with smoke rising.
The incident prompted authorities to activate air defences and temporarily suspend flights.
Passengers waiting for flights at Dubai International Airport were ushered into train tunnels within the sprawling airfield as a precaution.
Emirates initially announced that all flights to and from Dubai had been suspended “until further notice.”
Dubai authorities later said the incident involved debris falling after an interception and that it had been successfully contained, with no injuries reported. Officials also denied reports circulating on social media claiming a major incident had occurred at Dubai International Airport.
In a statement posted on X in the afternoon, Dubai Airports said operations had partially resumed, with some flights operating from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
Emirates, too, later confirmed that flights had resumed after the brief suspension. "Passengers who have confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport. This includes customers transiting in Dubai, if their connecting flight is also operating," the airline said.
The developments came amid intensifying regional tensions as Israel and the United States continued airstrikes targeting Iran, while Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Gulf.