Warehouse burns near Moscow. In Ukraine, drone crews prepare to strike again

Hundreds of miles away, Ukrainian drone crews had barely paused after the night's work before starting to prepare for another attack.

A small group of soldiers quickly assembled in a sunflower field in southern Ukraine, gathering around 20 small planelike drones laden with explosives, before launching them toward Russia.

The launch by the Ukrainian 413th “Raid” Unmanned Systems Regiment on Sunday morning was observed by a team of Associated Press journalists -- a rare glimpse into a rapidly expanding part of Ukraine's war effort.

It's Ukraine's latest tactic -- long-range drones designed to carry the war deep inside Russia, striking military, industrial and logistical sites far from the front line.