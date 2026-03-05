War with Iran to cost Israel USD 3 billion a week under current limitations: Finance Ministry

“We need a solution that addresses both the security needs of the Home Front and the needs of the economy, after two and a half years in which the economy has been paying a heavy economic price in light of the increase in security needs and the repercussions of the war,” the top Finance Ministry executive reportedly said.

Soon after Israel and the US launched their joint offensive against Iran on Saturday morning, the Israel Defence Forces’ (IDF) Home Front Command issued nationwide guidelines prohibiting all gatherings, educational activities and workplaces, except for essential businesses.

The guidelines limit travel to work, encourages work from home, and has instructed educational institutions to be shut down.