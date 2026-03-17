War rages on multiple fronts as Israeli attacks on Lebanon grow amid Iran shipping stranglehold

The state-run WAM news agency quoted the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority as saying the closure had ended.

The authorities said “the situation stabilized,” allowing flights to resume.

The earlier closure announcement showed the balancing act Emirati authorities face in trying to keep their long-haul carriers, Emirates and Etihad, flying as Iranian attacks continue to target the country. On Monday, an Iranian drone attack set a fuel tank ablaze at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel.

The war in the Middle East raged on multiple fronts Monday, as the U.S. and Israel pummeled military targets in Iran's capital, Israel stepped up bombardments of Iran-backed militants in Lebanon and Iran retaliated with a drone strike that temporarily closed Dubai's airport, a crucial hub for travelers.