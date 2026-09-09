War of words between China, Philippines over South China Sea claims

Teodoro was addressing a defence forum in South Korea on Tuesday, stressing the need to uphold a 2016 ruling by an arbitration panel that China's claims had no legal basis, when a person came on stage and handed him a note that Teodoro said came from China.

Reading from the note, the minister said it said “China neither accepts nor recognises” the arbitration ruling. “Of course,” he added, looking up to the audience, “because you lost.”

“Have a little bit of decency, have a little bit of shame,” Teodoro continued, saying that the note represented disrespect both for the forum and international law.

Chinese representatives took part in the Seoul Defence Dialogue forum but were not featured as panelists or speakers. It was not clear who the note came from.

Asked in Beijing about the unusual incident, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she was not familiar with the “specific situation” but added that “China's position on the South China Sea arbitration case has been clear and consistent.”