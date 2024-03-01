Begin typing your search...

War causes $19.6 bn in losses to Ukraine's culture, tourism: PM

Shmyhal added on Thursday that 900 historical and cultural sites in Ukraine were destroyed or damaged during the war, Xinhua news agency reported.

ByIANSIANS|1 March 2024 4:58 AM GMT
War causes $19.6 bn in losses to Ukraines culture, tourism: PM
X

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

KIEV: Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia has incurred losses of at least $19.6 billion to the country's cultural and tourism sectors, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal added on Thursday that 900 historical and cultural sites in Ukraine were destroyed or damaged during the war, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kiev plans to create a special register of the destroyed cultural and tourism facilities, which will be a tool for determining the amount of compensation from Russia, he said.

According to him, Ukraine needs $8.9 billion to restore cultural and tourist sites.

WorldUkraineRussiaUkraine Russia warPrime Minister Denys Shmyhal
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X