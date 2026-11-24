The S&P 500 slumped 1.1 per cent and is heading toward its eighth loss in the last nine days. The lone exception was Monday's surge, which was the US stock market's best day in more than two years, following the surprise return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO.

Tech stocks led the way lower and dragged the Nasdaq composite down a market-leading 1.6 per cent, as of 9:35 am Eastern time, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 118 points, or 0.2 per cent.

It's a return to form for the market, which has been mostly sinking since setting its all-time high last month. The worry is that prices for AI-related stocks shot too high into a possible bubble and need to deflate. That carries immense consequences for the broader market and workers' 401(k) accounts because AI stocks have grown so big that they've become Wall Street's most influential.

While the return of Huang does bring back a charismatic leader who championed and helped build the entire AI industry, it does not settle the deep concerns dogging it. For one, doubts remain about whether AI can possibly produce enough profit and productivity to make the massive investments underway in data centres worth it.