"Wait for the facts...": UK Foreign Secy Cleverly on Gaza hospital explosion

LONDON: While condemning the attack on Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza which claimed the lives of hundreds of people UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday suggested that the international community should wait for the facts to come out before jumping to conclusions as it can put even more lives to risk.

He further said that getting the wrong information would put even more lives at risk.

Taking on his social media 'X', Cleverly stated, "Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital. Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk. Wait for the facts, and report them clearly and accurately. Cool heads must prevail."

An explosion at the hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday claimed the lives of hundreds of people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, told CNN that the IDF "does not target hospitals."

"We only target Hamas strongholds, arms depots, and terror targets," he added.

Heinrich made the remarks after Palestinian sources claimed that initial estimates suggest that the attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City resulted in 200 to 300 fatalities.

However, a Gaza civil defence chief claimed on Al-Jazeera television that over 300 people were killed in the explosion at the Gaza hospital.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Force spokesperson of Israel Defence Forces (IDF), RAdm. Daniel Hagari released an audio that claimed to be a conversation between two terrorists who admitted that the rocket fired on the Hospital belonged to their group.

In a press conference, an Israel military spokesperson asserted that the preliminary investigation suggested that the rocket fired at the Hospital was from the barrage of rockets fired towards Israel which was launched nearer to the Hospital. today released what they claimed was technical evidence to prove that the explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital was due to a rocket misfired by the Islamic Jihad terror group.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on Wednesday said that Hamas hit their own area while they were trying to target Israel.

"Al Ahli Hospital was hit by a rocket of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad...They tried to hit our children, but on the way hit their own children...It's really a pity that many around the world are cooperating with them. In our technological world, everything is documented.

We have clear-cut evidence that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. The Palestinian terrorists and their allies immediately take out their victim cards" the Ambassador to India said.