Voters head to cast final ballots in US midterms seen as referendum on Trump

On Monday, the Republicans and the Democrats made their final pitch to the voters, with Trump choosing an unusual venue – the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool – to focus on the renovations undertaken in the national capital instead of talking about tax cuts, tariffs and border security, which have been the high points of his election rallies.

According to the White House, Trump did a whirlwind tour of 20 states, mostly Republican strongholds, to address 30 rallies in the last 32 days. Analysts say his approval ratings are at an all-time low, and he has become a liability to Republican candidates.

If the pre-poll forecasts come true and Democrats take control of the US Congress, it will allow for deeper Congressional scrutiny and checks of Trump's actions, which will severely limit his ability to push his agenda. He will, however, retain the power to govern through executive orders, which will be valid for two years.

“We are reaching a boiling point in the country as a whole. There are the elites, the ruling class, the Epstein class

that is truly 1 per cent that is wealthy, and there is the rest of us,” Shuchita Patel, a Democrat, who is running for the post of Forsyth County Commissioner, told PTI.

Trump acknowledged the possibility of his wings being clipped but indicated that he will not allow Congress to slow him down.

"I guess I'll become Mr Veto," Trump told the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast in response to a question on Republicans losing control of both Houses of the US Congress, referring to the presidential power to veto actions by Congress.

Former President Barack Obama boosted the Democratic campaign with rallies in Ohio, Michigan and Georgia, which clearly left Trump rattled.

“This election is our last, best chance of at least reining him in, reining in some of the foolishness of this administration,” Obama said in Georgia.

“It's the circuit-breaker in the system, and we need to flip it,” he said, taking Trump to task for focusing on White House renovations instead of issues affecting the people.