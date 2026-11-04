Voters cast their ballots as Republicans hope to hold control of US Congress

Control of Congress would give Democrats a way to push back against President Donald Trump's agenda during the final two years of his term. The battle for control is playing out mostly in states and districts Trump previously won by wide margins.

The latest:

Voting machine programming blamed for election issues in New York county

The vote-counting issues bedeviling Westchester County stem from a program update that happened after polling equipment was initially prepared and tested, according to the state Board of Elections.

A change in an unnamed local race required an update that wasn't made to machines in other counties, the board said. As a result, those tabulators were unable to recognise completed Election Day ballots.

State officials said they're working with their counterparts in Westchester County to restore ballot-scanning capability to at least one vote-counting machine at every polling location. Voting continues through established emergency ballot procedures.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins vowed to launch a bipartisan investigation into what he called a “debacle.”