VIT Mauritius hosts global tech Ideathon

CHENNAI: The Mauritius campus of the Vellore Institute of Technology, one of the leading engineering education institutions in the country, has successfully hosted its flagship tech event, Ideathon 2026, which saw the participation of a large number of people from various countries.
The event, which was conducted in collaboration with the Institution of Engineers and Scientists (IoES), attracted more than 3,500 submissions worldwide.
The two-day event engaged 1,612 participants from 297 institutions across Mauritius, India, Malaysia, Philippines, and the United States, said a statement from the university, adding that the event helped foster global collaboration and innovation.
After 48 hours of intense competition, 200 teams that entered the final round presented their innovations to a distinguished jury of industry and academic leaders. }
The Ideathon reinforced VIT Mauritius’s global presence and commitment to future-ready engineering education, added the statement.
Scholarship applications are now open for the August 2026 intake across its B Eng (Hons) programmes.