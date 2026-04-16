Visually impaired runner runs marathon using AI-powered smart glasses

How the technology guided him

The smart glasses used by Reynolds are equipped with a camera and built-in speakers. The camera streams live video to volunteers through the Be My Eyes app, allowing them to see exactly what is in front of him.

Volunteers then provide real-time instructions through audio, guiding him on the route by alerting him to obstacles such as bins, parked vehicles, turns, and pedestrians. The guidance is continuous, helping him stay on course throughout the run.

During the marathon, multiple volunteers from different parts of the world took turns assisting him. Every 30 minutes, a new volunteer would connect and guide him, while also offering encouragement during the race.

Though he had a backup guide runner nearby in case of technical issues, Reynolds largely relied on the AI-enabled system to complete the event.