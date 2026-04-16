Visually impaired runner runs marathon using AI-powered smart glasses

CHENNAI: A visually impaired runner in the UK has completed the Brighton Marathon using AI-powered smart glasses and remote assistance, marking a new step in the use of technology for accessibility.
Clarke Reynolds (45), known as “Mr Dot”, ran the 42.2 km race with the help of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and the Be My Eyes app, which connects visually impaired users with volunteers through live video.
Reynolds, who has only about five per cent vision due to retinitis pigmentosa, completed the marathon in just under six hours and 20 minutes without relying on a traditional physical guide runner, according to media reports.
The smart glasses used by Reynolds are equipped with a camera and built-in speakers. The camera streams live video to volunteers through the Be My Eyes app, allowing them to see exactly what is in front of him.
Volunteers then provide real-time instructions through audio, guiding him on the route by alerting him to obstacles such as bins, parked vehicles, turns, and pedestrians. The guidance is continuous, helping him stay on course throughout the run.
During the marathon, multiple volunteers from different parts of the world took turns assisting him. Every 30 minutes, a new volunteer would connect and guide him, while also offering encouragement during the race.
Though he had a backup guide runner nearby in case of technical issues, Reynolds largely relied on the AI-enabled system to complete the event.
Reynolds, a Braille artist and children’s author, said the effort was aimed at challenging perceptions about what visually impaired people can achieve.
He had previously completed the London Marathon in 2023 using a tethered guide, but this time chose to depend on technology to push boundaries.
The run also helped raise funds and awareness for a UK-based charity supporting people with vision loss.
Be My Eyes, widely used across the world, allows visually impaired individuals to connect instantly with volunteers for assistance in daily tasks. Combined with wearable devices like smart glasses, it is now being explored for more complex activities such as long-distance running.
His effort highlights how technology, along with human support, can make public events more inclusive for people with disabilities.