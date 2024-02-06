Viral video uncovers Pakistan's heinous acts of extrajudicial killing in Balochistan

BALOCHISTAN: A recent video shared by Balochistan Times on social media platform 'X' exposed the tactics employed by Pakistan's police personnel to cover up their heinous acts of extrajudicial killings.

The video shared by the Balochistan Times claimed that police personnel from Quetta are asking relatives of the victims of extrajudicial killings to sign a form stating that their family member was a Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) member. Such a sign would prove their loved one to be a militant rather than a victim of Pakistan's atrocities against Baloch individuals.

The shared video further shows uniformed members of Pakistan police stating that the bodies would not be handed to relatives without signing the forms. In the background, it can be heard that people are asking which court or justice organisation from Pakistan has proven or approved such a form. which the police personnel in the video remain quiet.

The recently orchestrated operation Dara-e-Bolan by the BLA, a rebel group from Balochistan, saw individuals slain during the operation, including defence personnel and members of the BLA.

Meanwhile, another video shared from Turbat by the Balochistan Times claims, that the families of missing Baloch persons have decided to continue their sit-in. Their negotiations with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) have failed.

The same video shared by Balochistan Times claimed that the families will not be ending their ongoing protest until their loved ones are released.

Meanwhile, in the wake of continuous atrocities against the Baloch people in Pakistan, the human rights group Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Tuesday announced that it will run a social media campaign to raise their voice against the 'enforced disappearances' and 'extrajudicial killing' of Baloch people.

The campaign will be run with the hashtag #EndBalochGenocide on Tuesday.

Previously, BYC convened a press conference at Civil Hospital Quetta on Monday, condemning the alleged fake encounters of missing persons. Present at the conference were family members of the victims, joining the call for justice.

Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch addressed the media, shedding light on the disturbing trend of extrajudicial killings. She emphasised that despite peaceful demands voiced during the Long March, the Pakistani authorities refused to address the concerns of the families of missing persons.

Mahrang expressed her disappointment, stating, "The state persists in its cruel and oppressive policies towards Balochistan."

However, Baloch activists are mobilizing, urging international authorities to intervene in the ongoing genocide of their community members. The demand is for the United Nations and human rights organizations to hold the Pakistani authorities accountable for crimes committed in Balochistan. Activists are calling for a fact-finding mission led by the United Nations Working Group to investigate the matter thoroughly.