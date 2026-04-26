Violence has no place in US: lawmakers after WHC dinner firing

“The brave men and women of the United States Secret Service and local law enforcement are to be commended for their swift action to secure the scene and protect those present. As someone whose family has suffered political violence, my prayers are with the injured officer and all those affected by the trauma of these horrible incidents,” Pelosi said.

Mayor of New York Zohran Mamdani called the shooting incident totally unacceptable.

“Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I am glad the President and guests at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner are safe,” he posted on X. Republican leader Steve Scalise thanked the brave members of law enforcement who acted quickly to protect all attending Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“This is an event meant to bring people together. Violence has NO place in our country,” Scalise, the House Majority Leader, said in a post on X.

Congressman Shri Thanedar said he was grateful to the Secret Service and other security personnel who acted swiftly.

“I am keeping all those in attendance in my thoughts: political violence is never acceptable,” Thanedar, the democrat from Michigan, said.

Democratic leader Suhas Subramanyam, who was attending the dinner, said as he was walking down the escalators from the lobby when security personnel asked him to watch out for crossfire.

“I was walking down the escalators from the lobby when, at the bottom of the escalators, 2 security people with guns were running through and yelling 'watch out for crossfire,'” Subramanyam said in a post on X.