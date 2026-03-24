Vietnam and Russia advance nuclear power deal as energy security concerns grow in Southeast Asia

The deal for the Ninh Thuan 1 plant, reported by Vietnamese state media, comes after two similar projects were shelved in 2016 over rising costs and safety issues.

The agreement was signed Monday during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính's visit to Moscow, where he met his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. The two countries described the plant as a “symbolic project” of their friendship, according to Vietnam's official government newspaper.

The new plant also fits with Vietnam's ambitions to become rich by 2050 by growing into Asia's next “tiger economy."