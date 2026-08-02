Veteran mountaineer Purja’s body found three days after avalanche on Broad Peak in PoK

The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said the 43-year-old mountaineer’s body was found at an altitude of around 5,700 metres.

So far, the bodies of five climbers have been recovered, and efforts are underway to locate the remaining five, it said.

"The ground rescue team has reached Nirmal Purja ‘Nims Dai’ at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak, where three additional bodies have also been sighted, though their identities remain unconfirmed,” the ACP said.