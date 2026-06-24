'Very, very close' to historic trade deal with India: senior US official

Addressing an event at the Capitol Hill organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Tuesday, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Poulos Morrison said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were advancing a "result-oriented" relationship.

“We're not measuring (the relationship) by meeting. We're measuring it by results,” she said, referring to the trade negotiations launched following the understanding reached between Trump and Modi earlier this year.

"When we looked at trade in February 2026, we announced the intention to finally conclude the historic trade deal. We are very, very close," Morrison said.