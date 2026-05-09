Vatican sending new signals of openness but limitations in outreach to LGBTQ+ Catholics

Additionally, Leo made clear during a recent airborne news conference that he believed the church's teachings on social justice, equality and freedom were far more important than its teaching on sexual morality, suggesting he doesn't intend to prioritise the issue. At that same news conference, though, Leo indicated he will go no further than Francis on the contentious matter of same-sex blessings. The Vatican has recently renewed its opposition to any local efforts to deviate from the Holy See stance. For the Rev James Martin, an American Jesuit who has spearheaded the church's outreach to the LGBTQ+ community in the US, the developments signal strong continuity with Francis.