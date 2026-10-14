Vatican says the pope has lung cancer and the lower lobe of his right lung was removed

Robotic technology could permit a biopsy before surgery

“These are things that can be treated very well, if the words he used reflect the clinical situation,” said Dr Lorenzo Spaggiari, director of thoracic surgery at the European Institute of Oncology, or IEO, in Milan, who is not involved in the pope's care but knows the team at Gemelli.

Spaggiari said he expected surgeons would perform a biopsy to determine whether Leo has lung cancer followed by the removal of a section or lobe of the lung where the nodule is located.

Both could be done using robotic techniques, and could be performed consecutively, under the same anesthesia, with different specialist teams, Spaggiari said.

A sophisticated robotic bronchoscopy technology called ION allows a biopsy on nodules as small as 3 millimeters (1/10 inch), Spaggiari said. Both the Gemelli and the IEO have the technology, which has been available in Italy for just two years.

Gemelli also has robotic surgical technology, allowing the operation to remove the nodule to proceed “using a minimally invasive technique,” he said.

The technique involves the surgeon making four small incisions in the chest through which the instruments of the so-called da Vinci robot are inserted, he said. The surgeon then controls the robotic arms looking at a screen providing high-definition, 3D views of the surgical site.

“It's a very well-established technology. This is something we have been doing for 20 years,” he said.

It wasn't known for certain what technique would be used on Leo. Gemelli has documented using both robotic procedures to diagnose and operate in under four hours.