Vatican says tests show Pope Leo XIV won't need further treatment for lung cancer

“A subsequent oncology assessment confirmed that no further treatment is necessary,” the doctors said in a statement.

The pope had the lower section, or lobe, of his right lung removed to try to ensure that all the cancer was removed.

Additional treatment is offered for patients whose cancer has spread, such as into the lymph nodes, or who have certain other signs that their cancer might be particularly aggressive.

Surgery often can be enough when tumours are caught very early, such as when someone has an X-ray or other scan that shows a spot long before it's large or causing symptoms.

The pope appears to have had one of those “incidental findings”, a nodule in his lung spotted during another exam.