Vatican appeals court declares mistrial in 'trial of the century' against cardinal

In a 16-page ruling, the appeals court ruled that Francis and Vatican prosecutors both made procedural errors that nullified the original indictment and required a new trial.

The court set a June 22 as the date for the new trial to begin.

The ruling was a win for the defence and a huge setback to Vatican prosecutors, who have been scrambling to salvage their case.

The prosecution and 2023 convictions against Cardinal Angelo Becciu and others had been held up by the late pope as evidence of his willingness to crack down on financial misconduct in the Holy See.