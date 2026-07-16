Vance says Trump administration 'screwed up' communications around Epstein files

During a lengthy podcast interview with Joe Rogan released Wednesday, Vance pointed largely to former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who infamously stated that an alleged “client list” of Epstein's was “sitting on my desk right now.” Epstein was a convicted sex offender who was known for his wide web of connections to the world's elite.

In addition to those comments, the Justice Department under Bondi had also offered conservative commentators and influencers binders that were called “The Epstein files: Phase 1? and “Declassified.”