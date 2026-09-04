Vance says Iran fight isn't 'war' as Trump tries to navigate unpopular conflict as election nears

“I wouldn't call it a war,” Vance said after being asked during a White House press briefing about whether the fighting could be wrapped up before voters cast their ballots in the November 3 congressional elections. “Right now, there is no active shooting.”

Vance's assertion came even as Iran fired at US Gulf ally Kuwait on Thursday as it continued to retaliate for rounds of US strikes on Iran earlier in the week.

The vice president said the US had a “responsibility” to carry out this week's strikes because Iran continues the targeting of commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance's attempt to minimize the intensity of the fighting illuminates the difficult task at hand for Trump and his administration as he tries to persuade American voters to keep Republicans in control of Congress, even as the unpopular conflict — one the White House said at its outset would last a matter of weeks — has driven up gas prices and left consumers grappling with higher inflation.

Vance said he didn't want to set “artificial timelines."

“But when you ask, 'When will this end?' You're asking me a question like, 'When will the Iranians stop shooting at ships?'” Vance said. “I think the reality is, I don't know the answer to that question. You would have to ask the Iranians.”

The administration in July faced scrutiny after it reclassified four fallen soldiers as well as dozens of wounded troops in its Defence Casualty Analysis System, which Pentagon officials have repeatedly pointed to as the definitive source on the numbers of dead and wounded from the conflict.

Those killed or wounded in fighting after a brief ceasefire between the US and Iran fell apart were classified in a new category called “Overseas Operations” after initially being tallied in the totals from the war.