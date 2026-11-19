Sotheby's auction house said the sale of ‘Châtaigniers en fleurs’ (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) proceeded in New York on Wednesday following an agreement between the painting’s seller and its previous Jewish owners.

One of the final works by the famous artist before his death in 1890, the painting was embroiled in a controversy over being a loot from the Nazi Germany era.

“We are pleased to have reached an amicable resolution with the Fischer heirs,” said the Blaquier-Arrieta family, the owners of the work.

“We appreciate the constructive dialogue that made this resolution possible and look forward to an extraordinary result and to passing along this masterpiece to a new generation of collectors,” the family stated.

Painted in May 1890, just days after Van Gogh’s arrival in Auvers-sur-Oise, ‘Chataigniers en fleurs’ dates from the extraordinary period of creative intensity that marked the final two months of the artist’s life.

It is among the most important works from this period to remain in private hands, Sotheby’s notes.