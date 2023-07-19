US’s largest reptile park seeks gharials from TN croc bank

WASHINGTON: America's largest reptile bank based in Arizona has applied to the federal government to import six gharials and six mugger crocodiles from Tamil Nadu to help preserve these endangered species.

The Phoenix Herpetological Society has applied for permission from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, according to a federal notification issued on Monday under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The Society has requested a permit to import three male and three female captive-bred gharials (Gavialis gangeticus ) and three male and three female captive-bred mugger crocodiles (Crocodylus palustris kimbula and Crocodylus palustris palustris ) from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Tamil Nadu.

"This notification is for a single import," it said asking the general public to send in their comments by August 16.