US won't renew Iranian, Russian oil waivers: Bessent

“Not the Iranians,” Bessent told The Associated Press. "We have the blockade, and there's no oil coming out.”

"And we think in the next two, three days, they're going to have to start shuttering production, which will be very bad for their wells.”

Bessent's statements come as the world is on edge over the US-Israeli war in Iran, and global energy markets have been ensnarled by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US originally issued a waiver for Russian oil sales and petroleum products in March with the intent of stabilising global energy markets after crude oil prices surged above USD 100 per barrel.