US won't renew Iranian, Russian oil waivers: Bessent

The US originally issued a waiver for Russian oil sales and petroleum products in March with the intent of stabilising global energy markets after crude oil prices surged above USD 100 per barrel.

The Treasury Department renewed the waiver two days after Bessent said at the White House that he had no plans to extend the sanctions relief.

In an AP interview about the impact of the US-Israeli war on the global energy market and other topics, the US treasury secretary explained his previous change of heart and ruled out the notion of renewing sanctions waivers for both Russia and Iran.

Bessent said during the World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings last week, “More than 10 of the most vulnerable and poorest countries came to me and said, Can you help?”

"It was for those vulnerable and poor countries. But I wouldn't imagine that we'd have another extension. I think the Russian oil on the water has been largely sucked up.”