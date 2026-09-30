US withdraws from European anti-corruption panel in latest shift away from global groups

"GRECO remains open to resuming cooperation with the United States in the future in support of shared efforts to prevent corruption, strengthen integrity and uphold the rule of law." The decision was announced a week after the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said the US had declined to invite its members to observe November's congressional midterm elections, a sharp break from past practice.

The US has already withdrawn from a number of European-based UN and multilateral agencies, including the World Health Organization and the UN Human Rights Council, and is weighing further such steps.

The US withdrew in January from another Council of Europe panel - the Venice Commission, which is an advisory body on constitutional law. GRECO was created in 1999 by the Council of Europe to monitor compliance with the organisation's anti-corruption standards.

Membership is not limited to European Union members, and the United States joined a year after its founding.