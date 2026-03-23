US will hold off on Iran power plant strikes for 5 days, extending Trump deadline on Hormuz strait

Trump issues a deadline and trades threats with Tehran

Trump said the US would “obliterate” Iran's power plants unless the country releases its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours — a deadline that would expire late Monday Washington time but has now been extended.

Iran has shut the Strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil is shipped, along with other important commodities, in response to US and Israeli strikes. A trickle of ships has gotten through, and Iran insists the crucial waterway remains open — just not to the US, Israel or their allies.

The chokehold has wreaked havoc on energy markets, pushed up the prices on food and other goods well beyond the Middle East and sent shock waves throughout the global economy.

“No country will be immune to the effects of this crisis if it continues to go in this direction,” said Fatih Birol, the head of the Paris-based International Energy Agency.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard promised retaliation if Trump made good on his threat, saying Iran would hit power plants in all areas that supply electricity to American bases, “as well as the economic, industrial and energy infrastructures in which Americans have shares.”

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran would consider vital infrastructure across the region to be legitimate targets, including energy and desalination facilities critical for drinking water in Gulf nations.

Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency, which is close to the Revolutionary Guard, published a list of such facilities, including the United Arab Emirates' nuclear power plant. Over the weekend, Iran launched missiles targeting Dimona in Israel, near a facility key to its long-suspected atomic weapons program. The Israeli facility wasn't damaged.