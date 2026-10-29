US warns allies to prepare for possible Iran strikes, retaliation after elections, AP sources say

It's unclear how soon the US military would be ready

While the US has not carried out a strike against Iran since early September, the situation in the Middle East has become more complicated.

The conflict has spread, with Iran-backed Houthi rebels carrying out attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure and airports. A Saudi-led coalition has responded with its own deadly attacks on Houthi-held territory in Yemen.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Gulf nations being briefed to be prepared for potential escalation by the US.

It's unclear how soon after Election Day that the US military would be ready to potentially resume strikes.

The Pentagon late last month deployed the USS Theodore Roosevelt, along with a series of amphibious landing ships with Marines aboard -- roughly 9,000 troops in all -- from San Diego to the Persian Gulf to bolster the US military in the region.

At the time, one US official said this deployment could lead to an unusually high naval presence of more than 20,000 sailors and Marines, as well as hundreds of aircraft, in the region, which has only occurred a handful of times in the last two decades. The Navy had three carrier strike groups in the Middle East in April for the first time since 2003.

Trump, who has focused in recent weeks on campaigning for Republicans ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, has been evasive about what he plans to do next with Iran.

The war has proved to be a heavy weight on Republican candidates as they make their case to voters who are fatigued by rising gasoline prices, a byproduct of the war that's driven up costs across nearly every sector in the global economy.

The cost of fighting the Iran war to American taxpayers has grown to USD 47.1 billion, according to the latest estimate the Pentagon has provided to Congress.

While campaigning for Republicans, Trump has consistently assured voters that the war's end is near, while also threatening that a new round of bombing could be coming once the election passes.

During a campaign stop in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday, Trump said a conclusive end to the eight-month-old conflict could be coming “in a couple of weeks, if you don't mind.”

“Somebody asked me before, when will the war in Iran end?” Trump said earlier in the same address. “I said, Whenever I want it to end.' It'll be very quick, but we have to have it end properly, with total and complete -- a total statement, they will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump may be looking at a postelection timeline for possible action, but the region is on edge that Tehran could do something provocative before then -- especially if they feel US actions is imminent, said Jonathan Schanzer, executive director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a hawkish Washington think tank.

“Why would they wait until after the elections here ... if they could initiate it and potentially gain the upper hand?” he said.