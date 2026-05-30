US War Secretary Hegseth backs Trump’s India-Pakistan ceasefire claim; outlines Indo-Pacific strategy

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth referred to the understanding reached between India and Pakistan after their military confrontation last year and praised Trump's role in easing tensions. "You saw that in the ability of the president to come together on brokering a peace between India and Pakistan, two nuclear capable countries," Hegseth said.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he helped secure peace between India and Pakistan following a four-day military conflict last year triggered by the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people. India, however, has consistently maintained that the understanding was reached directly between the two countries and has rejected claims of third-party mediation.

The US secretary on Saturday said both India and Pakistan would continue to view each other through the prism of security concerns.