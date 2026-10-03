US visa bonds apply to 50 countries, India excluded

The State Department published an updated list Friday of countries whose nationals are required to post bonds if they are otherwise found eligible for B1/B2 visas.

Under the programme, an applicant travelling on a passport issued by one of the listed countries must post a bond of $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000. The amount is determined by a consular officer during the visa interview, according to the State Department.

The requirement does not apply to Indian passport holders.

Bangladesh and Nepal have been subject to the requirement since January 21, while Bhutan has been covered since January 1, according to the State Department list.