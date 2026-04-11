US Vice President Vance, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf reach Islamabad for high-stakes peace talks

While Vance is accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, the Ghalibaf-led Iranian delegation comprised Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Supreme National Defence Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.

The two sides are in Islamabad to attend the Pakistan-mediated peace talks, four days after Iran and the US announced a two-week ceasefire.

However, a massive wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon, killing more than 300 people, has left the truce in tatters.

While Tehran claimed the assault violated the terms of the ceasefire understanding, the US and Israel said Lebanon was not part of the deal.

Iranian and American delegations are set to hold individual meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before any potential negotiations commence, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said.